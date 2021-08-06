Cancel
Thaxton, MS

Thaxton news for aug 4

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Deadline to qualify for the Special Election to fill the two Aldermen seats is August 20, 2021. If necessary, the Election will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Mayor Johnny Coleman, was inducted into the Mississippi Municipal League “Hall of Fame” at the 2021 MML annual conference held the week of July 26--July 28, 2021 at the Mississippi Coliseum and Convention Center, Biloxi. Applicants living or deceased must have completed Twenty (20) years of Municipal elected service as of July 21, 2021. The honorees’ names will be placed on a permanent plaque at the MML Office and a biography will be printed in Mississippi Municipalities. Martha Jo and Jarrod Coleman attended the Conference and were guests at the Honorees breakfast and luncheon held on Tuesday and Wednesday. They also visited areas of interest along the coast during their visit.

