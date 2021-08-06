NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam, Goran Dragic
The NBA free agency period officially started on Monday, Aug. 2, giving organizations the chance to acquire players and make meaningful trades. This has already been an eventful offseason for many teams. The Los Angeles Lakers have made a host of noteworthy moves to increase their chances of returning to the NBA Finals after an unexpected first-round exit this year. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as a team to watch in the Eastern Conference as they added Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.bleacherreport.com
