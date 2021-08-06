NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam, Goran Dragic

Dwight Howard is back in Los Angeles for his third stint in the city. After leaving at the end of last season to join the Philadelphia 76ers, the former 3X Defensive Player Of The Year has returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum contract. Dwight played one season with the 76ers, where he played back-up to star big-man and All-Star Joel Embiid. Howard and the 76ers enjoyed success in the regular season when they clinched the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.