Kittitas County board of County Commissioners Director of Communications Carly Brettmann settling in to the job

She’s blazing trails in a newly created position that will provide a clear and cohesive voice for county government, and she’s excited to make progress this summer. Kittitas County Director of Communications Carly Brettmann has been on the job a few weeks now, and she is enjoying the process of getting settled in and working with other department heads at the county level. The new position was created by the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners with the goal of marketing the county brand, as well as creating clear channels of communication between their office and county residents.