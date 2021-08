Adidas’ new 4DFWD has finally caught its stride with yet another rendition surfacing today in “Reflective Xeno” which revisits a popular theme fans are accustomed to. If you’ve been following The Three Stripes, this isn’t the first time you’ve seen the “Reflective Xeno” makeover but somehow the makeover never gets old. This time, the design graces the new adidas 4DFWD which fans have been waiting on for new renditions. Featuring a dark black knitted design, tonal detailing arrives throughout the entire upper which allows Reflective Xeno Three Stripes branding to pop on the sides. Keeping the same vibes as the upper, a black 3D midsole and rubber outsole are placed at the bottoms.