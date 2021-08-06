Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for Day 15
It’s the penultimate day at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games! Athletics are nearing a conclusion, with everything except the Men’s Marathon being completed on Day 15. Diving, wrestling, golf, and a few other events draw to a close on the second-to-last day of the re-scheduled Olympic Games. Team USA has moved into a commanding lead with 94 total medals and has an outside shot at catching China in gold medals. We’ve got plays from Men’s Soccer and Women’s Basketball in today’s Olympic Betting Guide.www.sportsgrid.com
