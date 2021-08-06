Cancel
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against York Hospital

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK (AP) – A wrongful-death lawsuit says an area hospital “abandoned” a 72-year-old man in an emergency department waiting room for two hours even though his vital signs showed he required immediate medical attention. Surveillance video released Thursday shows that staff at WellSpan York Hospital walked by Terry Odoms a dozen times, evidently failing to notice he was unconscious in his wheelchair. Lawyers for Odoms’ family blame severe hospital under-staffing. WellSpan declined comment on the allegations but calls his death a “tragic situation.”

wdac.com

