Arrest In Lancaster Peeping Tom Case

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police made an arrest in a July 15th peeping tom case at the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. A man followed a teenage female around the store and followed her into a dressing room as she was trying on clothing. The man tried to take photos of the teen under the changing room door. The victim screamed and the man fled. Store surveillance video and tips from the public led police to the arrest of 25-year-old Dylan Sharpe of Lancaster. When questioned by police, Sharpe admitted his involvement. He faces stalking and privacy invasion charges.