Censorship On Social Media Spotlighted
LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a panel discussion at the 2021 National Religious Broadcasters Convention on the subject of censorship on social media. Discussing the issue is Lila Rose, the founder and president of the pro life organization, Live Action; Kenneth Starr, the attorney who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton; and former attorney and political commentator, David French. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”wdac.com
