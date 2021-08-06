Censorship On Social Media Spotlighted

Social media is like a double-edged sword. It can be fun at first, and then once you take the time to scroll back, a cringe-attack strikes. It’s time to filter through your social media accounts, and no, I’m not talking about Valencia or X-Pro II. Let this arrival to college be the time to start fresh and make a new impression. When you’re looking to land that awesome job or dream internship, don’t let your photos bring you down. Here are the various actions you can take to sanitize your social media.