My family and I have always enjoyed meandering walks through our West Bayfront neighborhood: admiring the old houses around us, enjoying the view from the bluffs, finding something new to notice every day. When the pandemic hit, the only thing we could do to get out of the house was to take walks, so it felt natural and normal to keep exploring our neighborhood. Meanwhile, the neighborhood organization Our West Bayfront, who is responsible for a number of community events in the area north of West 12th Street and west of Sassafras to the Bayfront Parkway, had to shift models to adjust to the pandemic and they, too, turned to walking. Anna Frantz, director of Our West Bayfront explains, "West BayWalks began last year as a COVID-19 alternative to West BayFit, a weekly summer recreation series we were running with Gannon University and the Department of Health. One of our volunteers, Kaitlyn Falk, came up with the idea of offering the weekly themed walks to get people moving and connected even when we couldn't all gather together at the park. The walks are also a great way to encourage people to learn new things about the West Bayfront neighborhoods, or see the area from a different perspective. The reason they are back again this year is because people enjoyed them so much."