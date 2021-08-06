Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

West BayWalks

By View Profile, RSS Feed
eriereader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family and I have always enjoyed meandering walks through our West Bayfront neighborhood: admiring the old houses around us, enjoying the view from the bluffs, finding something new to notice every day. When the pandemic hit, the only thing we could do to get out of the house was to take walks, so it felt natural and normal to keep exploring our neighborhood. Meanwhile, the neighborhood organization Our West Bayfront, who is responsible for a number of community events in the area north of West 12th Street and west of Sassafras to the Bayfront Parkway, had to shift models to adjust to the pandemic and they, too, turned to walking. Anna Frantz, director of Our West Bayfront explains, "West BayWalks began last year as a COVID-19 alternative to West BayFit, a weekly summer recreation series we were running with Gannon University and the Department of Health. One of our volunteers, Kaitlyn Falk, came up with the idea of offering the weekly themed walks to get people moving and connected even when we couldn't all gather together at the park. The walks are also a great way to encourage people to learn new things about the West Bayfront neighborhoods, or see the area from a different perspective. The reason they are back again this year is because people enjoyed them so much."

www.eriereader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Erin Phillips
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baywalk#Volunteers#Americorps Vista#Veteran#Sassafras#Our West Bayfront#Gannon University#The Department Of Health#African American#Erie Arts And Culture#Bay Rat#Basement Speakeasy#Baywalk#Americorps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
Related
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

A West End oasis

An unassuming gravel pathway at the end of a street lined with townhomes leads to the Winkler Botanical Preserve, a 44-acre park tucked away in Alexandria’s West End that also happens to be located right off of I-395. Replete with paved hiking trails, a collection of diverse plant species and...
Erie, PAeriereader.com

814 Day Celebrates Erie

Sometimes the numbers just line up right. From Erie, all the way to State College and south past Altoona into Bedford, there's one thing that unites us beyond our shared Commonwealth. The three little digits at the beginning of our phone numbers tie us together as we represent the 814. What better time to celebrate this area then, than Saturday, Aug. 14, or by our American date formatting, 8/14?
Conshohocken, PAphillyyimby.com

West And Main

Construction Progresses at West & Main, a SORA West Hotel in Conshohocken, PA. Framework is rising rapidly on West & Main, the hotel portion of the larger SORA West development in downtown Conshohocken, PA. Developed by Keystone Property Group, the hotel was initially planned to house 165 rooms, but has since been downsized to 127 rooms, which will still provide a meaningful boost for the town. The hotel is part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection and will hold 3,422 square feet of conference space, a 1,080-square-foot lobby, and a 1,363-square-foot dining facility that will be situated at the second floor of the neighboring historic firehouse.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3206 West Blossom Drive

This is a must see home! A brand new HVAC system has just been installed as well as all new flooring except for the beautiful hardwood and tiled bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel gas stove with microwave/hood and dishwasher, granite counter tops and oak cabinetry. The large laundry room has tons of built-in storage and plenty of space to call this a craft/sewing room. The perfect home office has two walls of built in cabinetry and lots of natural light. The roof was replaced in 2018, the septic system in 2018 and the water heater and HVAC in 2021, all with warranties provided. The beautiful back yard is an oasis. The landscaping is awesome with lots of wonderful shade trees, many perrinals, a large patio and a great 14x18 storage shed. All the back yard is fenced for pets and children. This brick home is maintenance free with only a tiny bit of vinyl siding on the office addition and overhangs. Don't delay in looking at this home as it will sell quickly. Seller will look at all offers on Saturday, July 31st at 6:00 pm.
Medway, MAanytimerealty.com

51 West St

Charming 4-bedroom cape style home with tons of potential ready to be loved by the new owner. Also perfect for the savvy investor who will bring this home to its former glory. Spacious kitchen and mudroom area, dining room with gorgeous hardwood floors, family room, living room, wooden staircase leading to the upper bedrooms with more hardwood floors, and a large bathroom full of potential. Oversized two car attached garage with storage space above with the potential for a bonus room. Very private wooded backyard. Showings to begin on Friday August 6th, 2021. There will be no open houses, only private showings. Offers, if any, due on Tuesday Aug 10th at 12pm. Please make offer good until at least 12pm on Aug 11th. Home in need of major renovations. Title V buyers responsibility: Seller has not tested but is assuming it will fail. Cash or construction/ renovation loan buyers only.

Comments / 0

Community Policy