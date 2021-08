DAVIS (CBS13) – A Northern California man is now urging those who aren’t vaccinated to get the shots. The once anti-vaxxer is changing his tune after a close call in the hospital. At one time, Saul Torres went as far as to call COVID a lie that was drummed up by the government. It’s something his family agreed on until the virus ran rampant through their home and put Torres in the hospital. He considers himself lucky to be alive but is reminding others they may not end up as lucky as him. “I’m walking, but it’s hard right now,” said Torres. “When...