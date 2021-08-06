North Carolina Cotton: Bollworm Boom or Bust in 2021?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, it will issue two new USDA Market News reports based on Livestock Mandatory Reporting data that will provide additional insight into formula cattle trades and help promote fair and competitive markets. This action is one piece of USDA’s efforts to deliver on President Biden’s Executive Order 14036 on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which directed USDA to, among other things, “enhance price discovery, increase transparency, and improve the functioning of the cattle and other livestock markets.” The Executive Order on Competition launched a whole-of-government effort to promote competition, including 72 specific agency initiatives. USDA has already undertaken several other initiatives under the Executive Order, including announcing investments of at least $500 million in meat processing capacity, new rulemakings under the Packers & Stockyards Act, and a top-to-bottom review of the “Product of USA” label.