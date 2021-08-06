Cancel
North Carolina Cotton: Bollworm Boom or Bust in 2021?

 4 days ago

As we near early August, cotton growers should be shifting their focus from early-season insects to late-season pests that arrive after bloom, particularly bollworms and stink bugs. Bollworms have been a persistent pest of cotton over the last few years, a trend that has been driven by increasing resistance to Bt toxins used in cotton and corn.

