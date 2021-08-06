This Week in Pajaro Valley’s Past, Aug. 6

A crowd of 200 parents, children and friends gathered for the third annual “Watsonville Peace and Unity Day 96,” a call for peace and to remember those who have fallen to violence. “We just want to stop the violence,” said 11-year-old Ivan Mansillas. “A lot of innocent people get killed.” Aztec dancers and a pounding drum led the children and adults who walked a 3 1/2-mile route through downtown Watsonville and back to the Plaza. Along the route, marchers handed out flyers and invited onlookers to join them. Posters were carried with anti-violence messages and the names of people who have died as a result of violence. The first peace rally was born two years ago after the murder of Jorge Cortez and his sister Jessica, 9, as they left the El Nopal Bakery in Pajaro. After the shootings, the Watsonville Brown Berets and other groups planned a separate rally and a march. Since the events had the same purpose, the groups chose to combine the events into a rally and a march.