New Push Toward Vaccinations In Alameda County

Officials in Laurel County are reporting a big spike in COVID-19 cases. Averaging around 42 cases a day, the surge started back in July with officials attributing this to the Delta variant. Executive Director Mark Hensley said out of the county’s total population of 60-thousand people, only 33% are fully vaccinated, about 20-thousand people, with 64% of the fully vaccinated being above age 65. The county’s total case number is around 8,500. Hensley said however, the rate of people being vaccinated has increased during the summer. He said in July and August, they have been vaccinating anywhere from 60 to 70 people per day in the clinic and with their mobile outreach team. Most of the new cases are in people 18 and under. That demographic is the least vaccinated in the county. Hensley said they want those in the community who are still unsure, to reach out to their physician and get the professional advice and information they need. Hensley says his department offers all three vaccine options. You can walk in or schedule an appointment.