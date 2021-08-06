Cancel
Alameda County, CA

New Push Toward Vaccinations In Alameda County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a renewed push in the East Bay to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Alameda County health officials are urging residents to get their shot as delta variant infections surge. Justin Andrews reports.

SFGate

Here's when local experts say the delta surge could peak in the SF Bay Area

The highly contagious delta variant is driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the San Francisco Bay Area, putting a wrench in a long-awaited "return to normal life." In the region's three largest counties, Alameda reported a seven-day average of 19.6 cases per 100,000 residents on Monday, Santa Clara 11.6 per 100,000 and San Francisco 27.9, according to the state's COVID dashboard. For perspective, these counties were all reporting less than 2 cases per 100,000 on June 1.
Sonoma County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

In push to vaccinate workers, Sonoma County restaurateur offers $21,000 in prizes

A Sonoma County restaurant owner is offering a lucrative incentive for her employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Terri Stark, who co-owns Stark Reality Restaurants with her husband, Mark, is hosting a contest that will give away up to $21,000 in gift cards to workers who get vaccinated. The goal is to encourage all of the couple’s 486 employees to get inoculated.
Alameda County, CAfuncheap.com

Alameda County Offers $210k Loans to First-Time Homebuyers

Alameda County announced the opening of applications Monday for more than $12 million in down payment assistance loans for residents seeking to buy their first home. Applications for the AC Boost loan program, which will disperse loans of up to $210,000 to chosen recipients, will be open through Aug. 30, according to the county.
Solano County, CAKRON4

Why is Solano County not requiring indoor masking?

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — While people across the Bay Area are masking up indoors again, Solano County is the only county in our area that does not have a mask mandate. Health officials there say they don’t believe it is necessary at this point. “I think it’s kinda ridiculous because...
Laurel County, KYsomerset106.com

Laurel County Health Officials Announce More Than 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, Only 33% Fully Vaccinated

Officials in Laurel County are reporting a big spike in COVID-19 cases. Averaging around 42 cases a day, the surge started back in July with officials attributing this to the Delta variant. Executive Director Mark Hensley said out of the county’s total population of 60-thousand people, only 33% are fully vaccinated, about 20-thousand people, with 64% of the fully vaccinated being above age 65. The county’s total case number is around 8,500. Hensley said however, the rate of people being vaccinated has increased during the summer. He said in July and August, they have been vaccinating anywhere from 60 to 70 people per day in the clinic and with their mobile outreach team. Most of the new cases are in people 18 and under. That demographic is the least vaccinated in the county. Hensley said they want those in the community who are still unsure, to reach out to their physician and get the professional advice and information they need. Hensley says his department offers all three vaccine options. You can walk in or schedule an appointment.
Camden, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Camden Mayor To Hold ‘Vaccine Parade’ To Help Stop Spread Of COVID-19 As Case Numbers Increase In City

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – To try to encourage more people to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Mayor of Camden is planning to hold a “vaccine parade” on Tuesday. In Camden County, as of Saturday, 266 people contracted the Delta variant. Health officials say 99% of them were not vaccinated. The county also says more and more people between 18-29 years old are testing positive. New Jersey as a whole is seeing a 435% increase in cases from a month ago. The latest data available shows 59% of adults in Camden have received at least one dose of...
San Francisco, CAKRON4

San Francisco hospital seeks public’s help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking the public’s help in identifying a patient in critical condition. The man was admitted on July 31 and is approximately 50-years-old, with little to no hair and a gray goatee. He is 5-foot-3-inces tall and weighs approximately 157 pounds.
Stanislaus County, CAModesto Bee

Modesto hospital sees patients with ‘breakthrough’ COVID illness as surge ramps up

COVID-19 is again surging in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, sending patients to hospitals in Stanislaus County with symptoms of fever and trouble breathing. In contrast to previous surges, more young adults are being admitted. Most are people with no vaccine protection against the coronavirus, but some are “breakthrough” cases in people who are vaccinated, a hospital medical director said.
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

After Clark County, cities could push vaccine measure on workers

When Clark County lawmakers recently embraced a proposal to require regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated county employees, Commissioner Justin Jones said officials should “lead by example.”. But now will other governments in Southern Nevada follow suit? The immediate answer runs the gamut between “no” and “maybe.”. While North Las Vegas...

