Public Health

COVID Cases in U.S. Surge To Highest Level Since February

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC says daily COVID cases have reached the highest total since February with new cases topping 106,000 on Thursday. This comes as many students prepare to head back to the classroom and debates over mandatory mask rules heat up. Skyler Henry reports.

Related
Public Healthnurseryworld.co.uk

Coronavirus: Reported outbreaks in nurseries highest since February

Official weekly figures published today (Monday) show that there were 1,153 reported Covid-19 notifications by early years and childcare settings as of 5 July, the latest date for which data is available. This is double that for the previous seven-day period when 753 incidents were reported on 28 June. The...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 3,962 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,962 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 3 deaths Friday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 910,500 and 19,950 deaths as of Aug. 6. Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.

