Lauren Alaina Talks Surprising Her High School Coach With Home Makeover

Embedded from www.youtube.com. In late 2010 Lauren Alaina–then a teenager brimming with dreams of a career in music–auditioned for American Idol. She made it through round after round, impressing the judges–and just as importantly, Idol viewers–with her soaring vocals and charismatic personality. She ultimately placed second in the competition, and went on to earn a label deal. Her voice, infectious charm and heartfelt songwriting would earn Alaina country radio hits including “Road Less Traveled” and “What Ifs,” alongside Kane Brown. Her talent and drive have also been evident on her EPs including 2015’s Lauren Alaina, her two 2020 releases Getting Good and Getting Over Him, and her full-length projects including Wildflower (2011), Road Less Traveled (2017) and her upcoming third full-length project, Sitting Pretty On Top of the World, slated for Sept. 3.