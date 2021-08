Siblings: Kelly Musgraves (Sister) Marital Status: Unmarried (Divorced) Boyfriend: Misa Arriaga (Broken Up) Husband/Spouse Name: Ruston Kelly (Divorced) Kacey Lee Musgraves is a renowned American based singer and songwriter. She has won six Grammy Awards and many more awards for albums and singles like Blowin, Smoke, Rainbow, Merry Go Round and Follow Your Arrow. She is also known for doing many musical tours, voice-overs and musical shows. Many of her songs have been amongst the highest streamed ones.