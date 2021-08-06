Sunday Supper: Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas
Whew! What a week! We made the most of this first week of August by wrapping up summer and sending Jack back to school for his first few days of junior high! It’s been a whirlwind for sure. And forget those who say that sending them off on their first days of school gets easier when they’re older. My eyes may have leaked a little pulling away from the school after dropping him off for the first day. Just don’t tell him that. He’d be mortified! 😆southernbite.com
