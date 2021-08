ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Thursday, the Minnesota departments of Health and Education began a push to get teens vaccinated before school. Data shows that kids in the 12-15 year old age group have the lowest vaccination rate of any age group in the state. The push comes a day after MDH announced new guidelines recommending masks for all students and staff in K-12 classes. This push is happening now because in order to get full immunity from a Pfizer vaccine, the only one available to kids, it takes five weeks. At Harding High School, state health officials and the president of the Minnesota...