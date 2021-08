NORMAL, IL, –Heartland Community College is launching the “This is Our Shot” campaign encouraging students, employees, and the general public to get vaccinated and stop the spread of COVID-19. As the Fall 2021 semester is about to begin at Heartland, the campus has a Standard of Care and Courtesy in place which requires all individuals to adhere to practices such as wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance while indoors at HCC facilities. Heartland is also offering free, non-invasive SHIELD testing for COVID-19 on the campus.