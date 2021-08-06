Report: Chelsea Preparing Two Different Offers For Lukaku to Secure Move

Chelsea are preparing two separate bids for Romelu Lukaku as Inter Milan are set to accept a 'hard cash' bid for their forward, according to reports.

The Blues look to finally be closing in on their man as Thomas Tuchel adds a forward to his Champions League winning squad.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, after Lukaku expressed his desire to leave Inter, Chelsea are set to send two different bids to the Milan club.

Photo by Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA

The two solutions that Chelsea could propose have been revealed.

The first will be an offer of €105 million plus Davide Zappacosta. If Inter do not accept this, Chelsea's second offer will be €110/115 million of 'pure cash', which Inter would prefer.

The report continues to state that the Italians 'should' accept the second offer for Chelsea as Lukaku gets 'closer and closer' to his return to Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

A five-year contract is expected to be offered to the 28-year-old this year with reports claiming it's worth £212,000-a-week.

Tuchel is set to get his man after playing a 'significant' role in Lukaku's decision to join Chelsea after he told Inter of his desire to re-join the Blues.

What Tuchel has said on the Lukaku to Chelsea rumours

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad,"Tuchel told the media. "Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

