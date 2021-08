During the course of the pandemic, many Wichitans have attempted to cope with the daily stressors and uncertainty by doubling down on addictive behaviors without realizing just how dangerous even common addictions can be. Physical addiction is so named because it involves the use of substances that physically change our bodies’ cells to the point where those cells are no longer capable of functioning normally without those substances. This may involve drugs as nefarious as heroin or methamphetamine, or as seemingly innocuous as our daily cup of coffee. The result is physical pain and sickness when we no longer provide access to the drugs to which our bodies have become accustomed. Yet this withdrawal is still the lesser of two evils when compared to the long-term effects that such drugs can have on our lives.