The Loneliest Polar Bear: A True Story of Survival and Peril on the Edge of a Warming World. Kale Williams, a science and environment reporter for The Oregonian, began his polar bear journey in 2016 when a young polar bear cub named Nora arrived at the Portland zoo and became an instant celebrity. He traced Nora’s story back to a wild grandmother bear in Alaska and then through the young bear’s own triumphs and perils as a zoo bear. But he didn’t stop there. While the title “The Loneliest Bear” suggests a story of one solitary bear, his book expands outward into a host of related science and political topics including the effects of climate change on the northern environment and the role of zoos in conservation and education.