Business

Petroteq Announces Management Changes

 4 days ago

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the resignation of Mr. Alex Blyumkin as an officer and director of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has appointed R G Bailey, current director and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Vladimir Podlipsky, current Chief Technology Officer of the Company, has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Businessdallassun.com

Star8 Corp Extinguishes Two Convertible Promissory Notes

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC:STRH) is pleased to announce that it has extinguished two Convertible Promissory Notes, issued in 2018 and 2020, with an initial principal value of $185,000, improving the financial position of the company, and leaving Star8 with greater flexibility moving forward. This should allow us to more sustainably implement our current and future business objectives..
Businessdallassun.com

Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol 'GLAB.'
BusinessBusiness Insider

Brunswick Resources Announces Effective Date of TSXV Voluntary Delisting

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN./. ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Brunswick Resources Inc. (TSXV: BRU.H) ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") today announces that further to its news release dated November 17, 2020, the Corporation's voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange will be effective at the close of business August 12, 2021 (the "Effective Date").
Businessdallassun.com

Nornickel Awards Major Contract for Processing Equipment Supply to Metso Outotec

MOSCOW / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Nornickel, headed by Vladimir Potanin and the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has awarded a major contract for the supply of some of the key industry-leading equipment used in mining operations to Metso Outotec, further extending the partnership with Finland's technology solutions provider.
Businessdallassun.com

Emgold Closes Final Tranche of a Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces it has completed the second and final tranche (the 'Second Tranche') of a flow-through private placement (the 'FT Offering') announced on July 16, 2021, with the issuance of an additional 500,000 flow-through units, (each a 'FT Unit') issued at a price of CDN$0.08 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CDN$40,000. Together, with the first tranche of the FT Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of CDN$840,000 and issued a total of 10,500,000 FT Units.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer And Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that it the appointment of Heather Sim as Chief Financial Officer (replacing Ryan Cheung, formerly CFO and Corporate Secretary) and John Kim as Corporate Secretary.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Condor Gold Plc ("Condor Gold", "Condor" or the "Company") Interim Report and Accounts for the Three and Six Months Ended 30 June 2021

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Condor Gold plc ('Condor Gold', 'Condor', the 'Group' or the 'Company'), (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) presents its unaudited interim financial report together with Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and six-month periods to 30 June 2021. Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.condorgold.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Uniserve Announces Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") wishes to announce that Gordon Nelson has stepped down as Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Nelson for his service. The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Omsen has agreed to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommend 48North Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Arrangement Resolution

Shareholders are reminded to submit proxies to vote on the Arrangement Resolution prior to the 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, August 13, 2021, proxy vote deadline. TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended that 48North shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution in connection with its announced transaction pursuant to which HEXO Corp. ("HEXO") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Usewalter Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders and Plan to Dissolve the Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - GOLO Mobile Inc. doing business as Usewalter (TSXV: WLTR) ("Usewalter" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has determined, after extensive and careful consideration of potential strategic alternatives, that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to dissolve the Company (the "Dissolution"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, until such time as shareholder approval for the Dissolution is received, the Company will continue to evaluate other opportunities that have the potential of providing a return to its shareholders.
Businessdailypostathenian.com

Genera announces two new management additions

Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products based in Vonore, has named Alan Turner controller and Richard Rutherford quality assurance manager. Turner will oversee all aspects of accounting operations and financial reporting. He will also work closely with Genera’s chief financial officer to...
StreetInsider.com

Wealth Minerals to Acquire Block of World Copper Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces it has agreed with Gold Springs Resource Corp. ("GRC") (TSX: GRC) to purchase 13,225,198 common shares (each, a "WCU Share") of World Copper Ltd. ("WCU") (TSXV: WCU) held by a subsidiary of GRC, for an aggregate purchase price of $4,364,315. This transaction, at a price of $0.33 per WCU Share, is priced at an approximate 15.4% discount to the August 9, 2021 closing price of WCU at $0.39 per WCU Share.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Jaxon Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), announced July 28, 2021, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,350,000.00 (the "Private Placement").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dash Capital Corp. Enters into Amalgamation Agreement for Qualifying Transaction with Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Dash Capital Corp. (TSXV: DCX.P) ("Dash"), a capital pool company under TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated August 6, 2021 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") with Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. ("SSC") and 2366191 Alberta Ltd. ("Dash Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dash, in furtherance of Dash's proposed business combination with SSC (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was previously disclosed in the news release of Dash dated June 11, 2021 (the "June News Release"). A copy of the Amalgamation Agreement and the June News Release have been filed on Dash's SEDAR profile and are available for viewing at www.sedar.com.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces another Commercial Feasibility with a Significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB: BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce the commencement of a CO2 Delivery Solutions" commercial feasibility at a significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer ("the LP").
Economydallassun.com

Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announced today that, in lieu of the management ‎cease trade order that the Company had applied for, it has been issued a Cease Trade Order ('CTO') by the Ontario Securities Commission as a result of its failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, as previously disclosed.
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Changes For AgriStability Interim Payments Announced

An agreement between the federal and provincial governments will see the AgriStability interim benefit payment percent increase from 50 to 75 percent. The interim benefit is intended to provide an opportunity for producers who are enrolled in AgriStability to access a significant portion of their benefit early. This can help support losses and cover costs. For Saskatchewan producers, they can now apply for the interim benefit of up to 75 percent of their estimated final benefit for 2021.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search

Delivering Optimized Search Experiences and Relevant Insights for Customers Via a Single Management Interface. Enabling deeper search experience insights with Kibana visualizations. Introducing precision tuning in App Search for customized web and application search results. Providing customers with synonym support in Workplace Search as well as data ingestion flexibility with...
Businessdallassun.com

Ayursetu announces name change to AAYUSETU

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): Ayursetu, an industry leader in producing Ayurvedic and Herbal products has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known asAAYUSETU is always looking for opportunities to promote the Indian System of Herbs and Ayurveda across the world with authentic cosmetic and wellness products for the benefit of the body, mind, and spirit.

