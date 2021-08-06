Petroteq Announces Management Changes
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE) (OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, announces the resignation of Mr. Alex Blyumkin as an officer and director of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has appointed R G Bailey, current director and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Vladimir Podlipsky, current Chief Technology Officer of the Company, has been appointed as a director of the Company.
