Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Gatling Delivers Drilling Update: 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m Extending the Bear Deposit and Additional Positive Drilling Continues at the Fernland Deposit

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the 'Company' or 'Gatling) is pleased to announce that its ongoing drill program at the Larder Gold project has added significant value leading up to its mineral resource estimate in Q3 2021. Drilling at the Bear deposit has returned 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m including 25.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m up plunge from the core of the Bear deposit, connecting it to near-surface lenses identified in Gatling's 2019 drill campaign. The Fernland deposit has completed the 13,500 m drill program targeting near-surface gold mineralization and recent drilling from all three zones has added to both open pit and underground resource potential. Gatling has now entered the resource update phase utilizing its large drill database highlighted by more than 60,000 m of drilling completed by the company across all three high-grade gold deposits over the past 2.5 years, plus 70,000 m of historical drilling including 37,000 m to support Fernland's initial resource estimate.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Bear#The Fernland Deposit#Gatgf#Larder Gold#Au#The Upcoming Resource#The Bear Deposit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Marvel Discovery Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') reports that Karim Rayani (The 'Acquiror') both directly, and indirectly through R7 Capital Ventures Ltd. ('R7 Capital'), an investment company wholly owned by Karim Rayani acquired an aggregate of 8,259,000 common shares of Marvel Discovery Corp. ('Marvel') by way of a series of open market purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange. As a result of the July 16th 2021 acquisition of 420,000 common shares in Marvel, the Acquiror now holds 10.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the Company.
Economydallassun.com

Tarku Announces Completion of Initial Drilling Program at Silver Strike with Confirmation of a Significant Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Rich CRD System

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 drill program on the high-grade Silver Strike Project in the Tombstone District of Arizona (the 'Project'). Tarku's drill program confirmed the presence of several high-grade silver veins and structures along with copper lead and zinc. The results additionally demonstrated the presence of a possible Carbonate Replacement Deposit ('CRD') System, similar to the nearby Hermosa project in Arizona.
Economydallassun.com

First 2021 Drill-Hole at Elizabeth Includes 'Bonanza' Gold

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (' Tempus ' or the ' Company ') (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has received the first assay results from 2021 drilling at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada, consisting of results for one hole, EZ-21-04.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Aben Resources Ltd Commences 2021 Reconnaissance And Field Work At The Forrest Kerr Project And Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a reconnaissance and field work program at its 100% owned Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle. The 2021 program will consist of additional mapping and sampling in specifically identified areas of the property that have had limited coverage to date and in areas of interest as the property's extensive data base dictates. This program is designed to generate additional drill targets and to further the understanding of the geologic processes that have taken place and are the cause of the gold emplacement in the North and South Boundary Valley of the Forrest Kerr Property.
Economydallassun.com

Strategic Metals Announces Promising Geological and Analytical Results From Mint Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, SW Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or the 'Company') announces highly encouraging results from a recently completed program involving detailed geological mapping and rock sampling at its Mint porphyry copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project located in southwestern Yukon. Highlights from the program include:. Delineation of...
Economydallassun.com

Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK)(RRRLF)(RR0) ('Rockridge') plans for an upcoming field program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the 'Knife Lake Project' or 'Property'). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.
Economyaustinnews.net

Maxtech Drills 5.3 Grams Au over 3.8 Meters At St Anthony Gold Mine Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ('Maxtech' or the 'Company') (CSE:MVT)(FRA:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from its continuing Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario. Update on the program:
Industryresourceworld.com

AbraSilver drills 53 metres grading 2.9 g/t AuEq

AbraSilver Resource Corp. [TSXV-ABRA; OTC-ABBRF] reported significant drill results received from the initial three diamond drill holes of the Company’s ongoing Phase II drill program, on its wholly-owned Diablillos property in Salta Province, Argentina. All three initial holes of the Phase II program reported broad gold intercepts demonstrating extension of...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Murchison Announces Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Results from the 100%-Owned Zn-CU-AG Brabant-Mckenzie Deposit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the results from preliminary metallurgical testing on core samples collected from its 100%-owned Brabant-McKenzie Zn-Cu-Ag Deposit located in north-central Saskatchewan, Canada. The results indicate that a simple flotation test using a coarse grind with a rougher and scavenger circuit was able to upgrade the zinc grade from 9.13% to 27% with a 98% recovery. A further 4-stage cleaner flotation test resulted in a zinc concentrate of 50.2% with an 85.06% recovery. The recycling of cleaner tails is expected to result in an overall net zinc recovery of at least 90%. Precious metals were concentrated in the 4th stage cleaner tail material with a grade of 180 g/t silver and 1.13 g/t gold.
Industrydallassun.com

Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has engaged AK Drilling International S.A. ('AK'), a Peru-based drilling company, to commence core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ('Los Chapitos'). Camino received the necessary drilling permit from the Ministry of Energy and Mines at the beginning of August for its high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone and has submitted its Start of Operations notice to mobilize and commence exploration drilling by the end of August.
Economydallassun.com

Talisker Intersects 1.02 g/t over 114.15m at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-040 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. This hole is the third to be released this year intersecting the recently discovered bulk tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. In addition, Talisker continues to the drill high-grade vein resource to the north-west of Pioneer at Bralorne and remains on track to complete its maiden resource statement. Drilling has been completed at the Charlotte Zone and vein modelling is underway. Additional results from Charlotte and Bralorne West high-grade veins are expected shortly.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 2 Metres of 6,278 g/t AgEq and Samples up to 9,910 g/t Ag and 8.79 g/t Au in New Veins

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce initial channel samples and additional rock samples from its Curibaya project in southern Peru. Channel sample highlights include 2 metres (m) of 6,278 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), 2 m of 1,256 g/t AgEq, 6 m of 398 g/t AgEq, 12 m of 203 g/t AgEq and 17 m of 71 g/t AgEq. These results demonstrate both high-grade vein and disseminated styles of mineralization within the 4 kilometre (km) by 5 km alteration system that currently defines the mineralized system at the project (Figure 1). In addition, selective rock sampling from newly identified veins on surface has yielded 11 samples over 1,000 g/t silver with a peak assay of 9,910 g/t silver (Figure 2 - 3). Gold values from the sampled veins yielded 13 samples above 1 g/t with a peak value of 8.79 g/t. Channel sampling and rock grab highlights are presented below in Tables 1 & 2.
Industrydallassun.com

Silver Spruce Completes Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ('El Mezquite' or the 'Property'). A total of 2,485 metres were drilled in twenty (20) holes covering eight collar locations. The first seven (7) drill holes were completed on June 14th and the Company is anticipating the final results of gold, silver and multi-element analyses by mid-August. The remaining thirteen (13) holes were drilled with two RC rigs from Layne de Mexico and completed as scheduled on July 28th.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Filo Mining Reports 425m at 1.55% CuEq, including 4m at 5,045 g/t Silver at Filo del Sol; Extends the deposit another 750m to the North

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Filo del Sol project in San Juan province, Argentina. Highlights are listed below, along with accompanying figures: View PDF Version.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Baroyeca continues advancing targets and expands Tavera vein system with the addition of Veta 8 targets and chip samples values up to 401 g/t Ag and 13.93 g/t Au from the Atocha property (Colombia)

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from chip samples at new parallel vein discoveries at the western extension of the veins discovered at Tavera-Rancho Viejo vein system within the Company's flagship Atocha project in Tolima, Colombia.
Economydallassun.com

Skeena Intersects 27.04 g/t Au over 12.50 metres at Snip Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold project ('Snip' or the 'Project') located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 3 program is designed to upgrade areas of existing Inferred resources from the Company's 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), to the Measured and Indicated categories. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Industrydallassun.com

Fabled Underground Diamond Drilling Continues To Intercept Multiple Zones Of Silver Mineralization, Including; 223.79 g/t Ag Eq over 3.00 meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FRA:7NQ) is pleased to announce results of underground diamond drilling from the 1,200-meter underground drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Preamble. As mentioned previously, underground drilling is...
EconomyBusiness Insider

GoGold Drills 1,576 g/t AgEq over 0.9m within 51.3m of 136 g/t AgEq at El Favor in Los Ricos North

HALIFAX, NS, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the results of 5 new drill holes from the El Favor deposit in the Los Ricos North project. Drill hole LRGF-21-052 intersected 51.3m of 136 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), including 0.9m of 1,576 g/t AgEq in the newly discovered El Favor East zone. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values, and Figure 2 for El Favor East map.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delta Drills Disseminated Gold Zone Including 18m of 1.25 g/t Gold at the Delta-1 Gold Property, Thunder Bay, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide its assay results from its April 2021 drilling program at the Delta-1 Gold Property, 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. A total of 1,376 metres were completed in eight drill holes during this program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy