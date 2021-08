(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) – After having a record three Carnegie Mellon University men's cross country and track and field athletes named College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans a season ago, the Tartans topped the record and had four garner the accolade for 2021. Junior Justin Kiefel (Downingtown, Pa. / Downingtown STEM Academy) landed a spot on the Men's Cross Country/Track and Field First Team, seniors Matt Karee (Elmira, N.Y. / Notre Dame), Bram Miller (Harmony, Pa. / Seneca Valley) were named to the second team while senior Matt Sloan (Harmony, Pa. / Seneca Valley) was named to the third team. It marks Karee's third straight appearance on the team after garnering second team recognition a year ago and third team honors after his sophomore campaign.