Third suspect wanted in connection with fatal Omega Drive shooting in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A warrant has been issued for a third suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Omega Drive in Tyler. On Monday, July 26, Tyler police detectives issued an arrest warrant for Jason Rhodes, Jr., 20, of Tyler. He is wanted on a capital murder charge as he is believed to be involved with the shooting death of a 17-year-old on June 30 in the 3200 block of Omega Drive in Tyler.www.kltv.com
