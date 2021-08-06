Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a sudden rollback to the pandemic-induced extended ranges for Gyms and PokéStops in Pokémon Go, Niantic faced heavy pushback from fans. You can catch up on the specifics of the changes and initial backlash in Andrew Reiner’s reporting here. On Thursday morning, Pokémon-focused site PokéJungle joined the chorus with an open letter to the Pokémon Go developer demanding the COVID-era changes stay. Last night, Niantic made an official response to PokéJungle’s letter and those angry over the change, assuring fans it’s looking to find a way to move forward.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niantic#Pok Mon Go#Backlash#Gyms#Pok Stops#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PokéStop interaction distance reduction, other changes go live in Pokémon Go

Niantic has finished rolling back several Pokémon Go features implemented last year to help players continue playing the game safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced today that it would limit some of these features after the fact, but the community petitioned against these changes to the play-from-home elements because the pandemic is not entirely under control in many regions worldwide.
Video GamesPolygon

Niantic reversing Pokémon Go banwave that caught innocent players

Pokémon Go developer Niantic say it’s working to revert strikes that have resulted in suspensions and bans for players of the mobile AR game who were unjustly punished by the game’s anti-cheat system. In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Niantic said that players who have been affected will have strikes against their accounts removed “automatically, whether or not they have contacted us.”
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Niantic Labs Continues the Battle to Lift Unjustified Bans in Pokemon GO

Niantic Labs is still working to lift the incorrect bans placed on Pokemon GO players months prior. According to a report from Eurogamer's Tom Phillips, some Pokemon GO players are still suffering under unjustified bans placed on them by Niantic Labs' latest anti-cheat waves in June 2020 and April 2021. The developer is aware and still working toward lifting all such bans against rule-abiding accounts at the time of writing.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Niantic Begins Rolling Back Pokémon Go's Social-Distancing Measures, Fans Are Angry

Despite growing case numbers from Covid-19's Delta variant, Pokémon Go is slowly reverting back to pre-pandemic form, beginning with a change to gyms and Pokéstops that require players get closer to these locations. After 15 months of updates that made Pokémon Go an exceptional social-distancing experience, Niantic announced in June that changes would be on the way to bring people together again, but as the pandemic took a turn for the worse, players believed these plans would be put on hold. They weren't. The first changes hit on Sunday, and fans are not happy with the decision, which includes a petition signed by over 135,000 people.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Players are Furious With Niantic Over PokeStop Changes

Last year, Pokemon Go developer Niantic made a number of changes to the game to help players stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, including a shorter range required to spin PokeStops. Today, Niantic reverted that change, forcing players to get much closer to get items like Poke Balls. Many fans are disappointed with this, considering the pandemic is far from over, and there are even petitions to get the change reinstated. Now that the change is live in the game, a significant number of fans seem to be unhappy, and many took to social media to tell Niantic how they feel about the decreased PokeStop distance.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Niantic Sends & Reverts Pokémon GO Strikes Against Players

If you're in a Pokémon GO raid chat or community, you've likely seen a member coming to the group in a panic. It happened in my own chat earlier this week, with one of the chat's most casual members sending a screenshot of a temporary ban from Niantic. The chat members and I helped him attempt to figure out the situation. Does he spoof? No, of course not. Does he utilize multiple accounts? No, and that's hard to check anyway. Any unapproved devices? Any IV-checkers that use the app's data? No. Nothing. Then, another ban hit. Then, on social media, I began to see a wave of additional bans. Something was clearly going on with Pokémon GO, and now Niantic have finally addressed it.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go fans complain as pandemic-related gameplay changes are reverted

Pokemon Go fans are expressing their concerns after the game's pandemic-related changes were rolled back in some regions. Developer Niantic announced last month that it would be rolling back the changes it made to the game at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would be offering bonuses to encourage players to start enjoying the game outside again. The rollback came into effect today in the US and New Zealand, but some players aren't happy with the change.
Video GamesThe Verge

The pandemic is over in Pokémon Go for players from New Zealand and the US

Niantic reverted some of the pandemic-era changes made to Pokémon Go in the US and New Zealand on Sunday, including reducing the distance you need to be from the physical real-world locations of Pokéstops and Gyms to interact with them. The company announced the changes in June and has decided to move forward with its plans, despite backlash over the changes.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic Bonuses Have Ended In Pokémon GO

Niantic has begun to remove the COVID-19 bonuses introduced to Pokémon GO in spring 2020. These bonuses, which were added to Pokémon GO to held trainers play the mobile game from home during a time when many areas were experiencing lockdowns, will be removed in New Zealand and the United States first, starting today. Let's get into the details.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Niantic announces Ultra Unlock Part 3 for Pokémon GO, fans plan ‘Pokémon No GO’ boycott for August 5th

After implementing the new “Exploration Bonus Updates” for Pokémon GO Trainers in the US and New Zealand (and removing three major pandemic features), Niantic’s first announcement since the change isn’t addressing months-long criticism about this “test”. Instead, it’s focused on the mystery behind Ultra Unlock Part 3. Needless to say that Pokémon GO players aren’t happy at being ignored and have planned a “Pokémon No GO” day for August 5th.
Video GamesNME

‘Pokémon GO’ gameplay might be getting changed again

Pokémon GO‘s pandemic gameplay could be changed again following concerns raised by players. Last month, Niantic announced that it would be rolling back the gameplay changes it made to Pokémon GO due to the COVID-19 pandemic in select regions. Today (August 3) the update was applied in the US and New Zealand. However, players have since expressed concern.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Niantic Assembling Pokémon GO "Task Force" To Address Player Concerns

Following on from Pokémon GO players threatening to boycott the popular mobile game, Niantic has now officially responded to complaints about reverting PokéStop and Gym interaction distance in America and New Zealand. In a lengthy message, the developer says it has "heard the feedback" from the community, In response to...
Video GamesTechCrunch

Pokémon GO influencers threaten a boycott after Niantic removes COVID safety measures

Before the pandemic, this posed an accessibility issue — when certain tasks could only be completed by walking a certain distance, for example, it alienated users with physical conditions and disabilities that prevent them from easily taking a walk around the neighborhood. Plus, for players in wheelchairs, it might be impossible to access certain PokéStops and Gyms. It’s necessary to interact with these real-world landmarks to play the game to its fullest.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Niantic announces that Galar Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

Niantic Labs has announced that Pokémon Go will soon get Pokémon from the latest generation, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. In an announcement trailer, several Pokémon are shown off, including Skwovet, Falinks, Wooloo, and the box legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta. You can also expect the evolutions Dubwool and Greedent. These...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Niantic has written a response to the Pokemon GO community

A large number of Pokemon GO community members and influencers have spoken out recently about Niantic’s proposal to removal the quality of life benefits set up during the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the pandemic continuing to causing chaos world-wide, fans do not think Niantic (the developers behind Pokemon GO) should have even considered reverted the excellent changes that they introduced at the start of the COVID19 pandemic. Today, Niantic has written a response to the fans reasonable demands and sadly it might not be what they were hoping to hear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy