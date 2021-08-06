Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

If you're in a Pokémon GO raid chat or community, you've likely seen a member coming to the group in a panic. It happened in my own chat earlier this week, with one of the chat's most casual members sending a screenshot of a temporary ban from Niantic. The chat members and I helped him attempt to figure out the situation. Does he spoof? No, of course not. Does he utilize multiple accounts? No, and that's hard to check anyway. Any unapproved devices? Any IV-checkers that use the app's data? No. Nothing. Then, another ban hit. Then, on social media, I began to see a wave of additional bans. Something was clearly going on with Pokémon GO, and now Niantic have finally addressed it.