The Miami Marlins have, apparently, been itching for a chance to bring Lewin Diaz back to the Majors. He, apparently, has been ready for the call. The Marlins found an opportunity this week to squeeze in an opportunity for the rookie first baseman. With two road games against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday and Wednesday, Miami got a rare opportunity to use a designated hitter, which meant a rare opportunity to play Diaz and Jesus Aguilar in the same lineup, so Diaz came with the Marlins to Maryland for two chances in the starting lineup.