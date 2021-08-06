Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle

By Public Editor
NPR
 6 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Jumping and galloping - easy for most horses, but the sight of a sumo wrestler's behind, that'll startle even an Olympic-trained horse. As the ponies took a sharp turn to the 10th obstacle on the equestrian course in Tokyo this week, some stopped short of a sumo wrestler's wedgied mawashi. The life-sized statue squats, ready to pounce, and spooked a few horses by appearing in their vision. New Olympic event - sumo horse wrestling. Maybe not. It's MORNING EDITION.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Wrestler#Sumo#Npr#Combat#Npr#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsshorelinemedia.net

African wrestler fights obstacles to compete

Wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara has been in the fight of her life to get to the Tokyo Olympics. Her country Guinea pulled out of the Olympics last week over COVID-19 concerns but later reversed its decision and allowed Camara to compete. (July 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Animalswfxrtv.com

Infamous sumo wrestler removed from equestrian course for team event

TOKYO (AP) — A sumo wrestler that may have spooked the horses has been knocked out of the Olympic equestrian ring. The statue and a nearby patch of cherry trees that riders thought might be startling the animals during the individual jumping event were among the obstacles swapped out for the start of the team competition Friday night.
Sportsauburnvillager.com

Olympics: What could have been

Please note: the following is filled with loads of Olympic fantasy. Growing up as a child in Geneva apparently prepared me for a career as an Olympian in the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo ... and I didn't realize it. Here's what I mean: Age aside, all those hours of...
SportsBoston Globe

Halfway through the Olympics there have been many surprises

TOKYO — Midway through these most uncommon of all Olympics the medal standings are as unsettled as the times. The Americans, who’ve topped the table ever since 1996 and won by more than 50 last time, are neck and neck with the Chinese. The Russians, many of whose rivals believe shouldn’t be here, are sitting a solid third. The Japanese, even without cheering countrymen in the seats, are having a golden time of it. The British, who were third in Rio, have slipped past their London peak. And has anyone seen the Germans? Did they get dumped into quarantine without anyone knowing?
AnimalsReading Eagle

Olympic equestrians have to overcome spooky obstacle [News of the Weird]

Olympic equestrians competing in the jumping qualifier on Aug. 3 had to overcome a particularly spooky obstacle, The Associated Press reported. The jumps and barriers are decorated in Japanese themes, and next to No. 10 is a life-size, crouching sumo wrestler that horses and riders approach from behind. "As you...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman shares ‘embarrassing’ experience being denied entry onto a party bus because of her weight

A woman has used her social media platform to call out a company for discrimination after organisers would not allow her entry to a party bus because of her weight.On Monday, Fallon Melillo, 27, who goes by the username @curvybb on TikTok, uploaded a video in which she described her experience being discriminated against by party bus organisers because of her size during a recent trip to Miami, Florida.In the clip, Melillo explained that, while in Miami, she and her group of friends had decided to visit Daer dayclub, so they purchased party bus tickets through a third-party service on...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
Motorsportsracer.com

The Week In IndyCar, August 10, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. It’s a new record this week with 208 submissions and more than 10,000 words fired into the show for consideration!. The main conversations? The...
EducationNPR

Uncharted Territory: Back To School Meets The Delta Surge

In the next few weeks, millions of children will head back to school. Many of them are too young to be vaccinated. At the same time, children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 in small but growing numbers — and approaching rates higher than the winter surge. Dr. Marcos Mestre with...
Behind Viral VideosNBC News

Team USA Paintball player kicked off team after backlash over controversial TikTok

Andrea Martinez had just woken up from a nap when she saw the video of her Team USA Paintball teammate. Her husband had awakened her, telling her something was up with her team, as her phone "was going crazy," she said. Her teammates, who were competing on the East Coast, were frantically trying to contact her to alert her about the TikTok video that was setting off a firestorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy