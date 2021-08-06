Hoffman United Methodist Church Art Show’s People’s Choice award winners announced

As the summer of 2021 already begins to wrap up, unfortunately, and school is nearly starting again, there are many events upcoming in our little village. The first is the Covington Football fundraiser at Mariachi’s Mexican Bar & Grill, 301 E. Troy Pike. This will take place this coming Sunday, Aug. 15, from noon until 8 p.m. Fifteen percent of total sales on this Sunday will go toward the Covington High School football program. Team posters have been created, and football team members will be present at Mariachi’s to sign the posters and take photos with young fans. Not to mention the delicious Mexican food and drink that will be served up all day long. Stop by Mariachi’s on Sunday for a delicious lunch or dinner, and help support our young athletes, as well as a great new Covington business.