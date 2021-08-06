Cancel
Hoffman United Methodist Church Art Show’s People’s Choice award winners announced

Cover picture for the articleWEST MILTON — The 14h annual Hoffman United Methodist Church Art Show took place in West Milton on July 30, 31, and Aug. 1. All those attending had the opportunity to vote on their three favorite pieces among the 79 on display. When the People’s Choice ballots from all three days were tallied, the winners were: first place, Regina Whipp for “Working the Soil,” $400; second place, George Stum for “Among the Leaves,” $300; and third place, Ann Grimaldi for “Submarine House Sunday,” $200.

