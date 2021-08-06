The Zoe Report Recaps: Amazon’s Making The Cut, Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 — Find Out Who Was Crowned The Winner
Spoilers for Making the Cut, season 2 ahead! After six grueling challenges, the three remaining designers face two final, extra-grueling challenges before reaching the $1 million brass ring. (Also included in the life-changing prize bundle: The ability to sell their clothes on Amazon Fashion; a mentorship with the global retailer; a three-year, rent-free pop-up shop at ROW DTLA; and the opportunity to create a new, co-branded collection with Amazon Fashion.)www.thezoereport.com
