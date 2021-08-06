Cancel
The Zoe Report Recaps: Amazon’s Making The Cut, Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 — Find Out Who Was Crowned The Winner

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for Making the Cut, season 2 ahead! After six grueling challenges, the three remaining designers face two final, extra-grueling challenges before reaching the $1 million brass ring. (Also included in the life-changing prize bundle: The ability to sell their clothes on Amazon Fashion; a mentorship with the global retailer; a three-year, rent-free pop-up shop at ROW DTLA; and the opportunity to create a new, co-branded collection with Amazon Fashion.)

Jeremy Scott
Beyoncé's Daring Beauty Looks For Her New Harper's Bazaar Cover Are A Nod To Houston Rodeo Culture

Every time it seems like Beyoncé can’t possibly get any better, she outdoes herself yet again. Though the singer still hasn’t released new music (she promises that it’s coming soon), she’s reaffirming her star status with a brand new cover for Harper’s Bazaar’s September ICONS issue. Through a variety of rodeo-inspired beauty looks, the 39-year-old leans into her Houston roots — with a stunning, high-fashion twist.
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Goes Avant-Garde on Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut’

Gary Graham, or “little Gary on the prairie,” as the judge and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott called him, keyed into three of fashion’s hottest trends when creating his winning design for episode five of “Making the Cut,” the Amazon Studios reality series where 10 global designers duke it out for the opportunity to turn their creative chops into the next big household-name brand.
‘Gossip Girl’ season 1 recap – episode 4: ‘Fire Walks with Z’

The opulent New York City borough is now the home of a sisterly civil war. The fourth episode of “Gossip Girl” conjures up an arms race between Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander) as they fight to gain social power at Constance Billard, battling at the cost of their sympathy for one another. Though the sisters hire everyone from an expensive singer to a mischievous preteen to set off pesky tricks, the episode ultimately sheds light on the ups and downs of a strong sisterhood and the struggle to keep their bond unharmed.
‘Family Karma’ Season 2 Episode 9 Recap: Engagement 2.0

Well, folks. We made it to the end of the second season of Family Karma, and got two proposals out of it! Yup, that’s right — Vishal and Richa finally got their engagement back on track after Vishal planned an elaborate string of dates to remind Richa how much fun they have together. The duo are adventurous, with the show highlighting a previous surprise date in which they went skydiving. This time, Vishal is saying “I love you” with a romantic swim with alligators. I don’t know about you but that would be automatic grounds for a breakup, but Richa seems charmed by the whole thing.
My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 Recap and Ending, Explained

Sometimes because of the exceptional action set pieces and superhero shenanigans, it becomes easy to forget that ‘My Hero Academia’ has a strong emotional core. But then, episodes like ‘The Unforgiven’ airs, and the audience is reminded of it. In episode 18, Fuyumi thanks Midoriya for being Shouto’s friend. An old enemy of Endeavor returns and abducts Natsuo.
Season 2 Finale of ‘Making the Cut’: What the Winner Gets

Season 2 Finale of ‘Making the Cut’: What the Winner Gets. After five weeks of high fashion, high stakes, and high pressure, Making the Cut has come to a conclusion. Andrea Pitter, Andrea Salazar, or Gary Graham will be proclaimed the winner of Season 2 when the finale airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 6. In Episode 7, they are given the challenge of designing a concept store, before presenting a collection to judges Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, and Jeremy Scott in Episode 8.
‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Review: Episode 2- Guess Who’s Back?

After a somewhat flat but fine premiere episode, Ted Lasso season two is starting to really kick-off. The second episode sees tension building at Richmond thanks to the return of a familiar figure. Oh, and the best joke of either season so far is in this episode. (I won’t try and recreate it here, but it involves Led Zeppelin.)
Making the Cut 2’s winner and runners-up interviews, plus a review of this season

In the final two episodes of Making the Cut season 2, the final three also became the show’s finalists, as the judges sent Gary Graham, Andrea Pitter, and Andrea Salazar to the final challenge. The $1 million and other prizes went to winner Andrea Pitter, whose Pantora collection is now on Amazon. So, too, are collections by the two runners-up, as Amazon decided to give both Gary and Andrea S. that prize, too.
TVLine

Black Monday Season 3 Finale Recap: Who Was the Killer, and Did the Crew All Make It Out Alive? (Grade It!)

We never would’ve guessed that Black Monday‘s third season would morph into a quasi-slasher film, but here we are!. In Sunday’s finale, the identity of the killer was finally revealed (more on that below), as Mo and Dawn headed to the altar to exchange fake vows, unaware of how many real feelings the faux-wedding would trigger. But the group had to maintain its focus (well, whatever focus was possible amid the mountains of cocaine they snorted) in order to lure the killer out with the Plan Boys’ ridiculous schemes. Did everyone survive the chaos? Let’s recap!
The Bachelorette Season 7, Episode 9 Recap: I’m Done

We’re down to the final three on The Bachelorette. Or as I like to call it “The final two — oh, wait, yeah, Justin, too.” It’s time for hometowns — which all take place at the same New Mexico resort because of COVID — and since Michael self-eliminated last week, Katie is left with Blake, Greg, and Justin. Just to warn you: The episode starts out very typical and then we are forced to watch 45 minutes of one of the most brutal breakups and most real fights that this show has ever seen. It takes place over two days and in multiple locations. It is exhausting.
SurrealEstate Season 1, Episode 3 recap: For Sale by Owner

SurrealEstate Season 1, Episode 3, “For Sale by Owner,” begins at the picturesque lakeside cottage location at 107A Hill House Road. A young woman named Harper North (Melanie Scrofano) gives a terrible tour of the house to an older couple. Harper highlights all the negatives, like the many North family members who have died there, her family’s obsession with knives, and tales of ominous happenings at night.
The Oval season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Who’s on a power trip?

Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on next week’s The Oval season 2 episode 17? This is an episode where there is legitimate danger for a couple of characters. Will something happen to Richard and Sharon? To the surprise of no one, the BET series is going to make you wait until next week to get some answers.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Making The Cut' Season 2 Winner Andrea Pitter Talks Her Journey To A Million Dollar Payday

Amazon Prime Video’s Making The Cut became an overnight hit for those of us who let our clothes speak for us and find solace between the patchwork of ideas of fashion designers. Hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, along with a panel of judges from the style world, bring designers from all over the globe to compete in a series of assignments to determine who will be the leader of the next global fashion brand. What follows is creativity, innovation and meticulously crafted inspiration for those of us who see designers as the artists they are. This is not a superficial style competition looking to find who can create the best moments for television; instead it is a true look at what it takes to step from behind the eye of a needle and move fashion forward.
‘Making The Cut’ Season 2 Winner Andrea Pitter Is Prioritizing Inclusion & Joy In Fashion

When Andrea Pitter’s model first set her foot on the runway during the premiere of Making the Cut’s second season, one of the show’s judges, Heidi Klum, was quick to remark that she “[had] a good feeling about this.” Pitter’s model wore a flouncy, feathered two-piece look, and the experimental ensemble set the tone for the veteran bridal designer’s arc throughout the show. Ultimately, Klum’s positive fashion instincts were correct. After a season-long battle of showcasing her runway creations — spoiler alert! — Pitter was the Season 2 winner of Making the Cut.
Making the Cut Fans, You Can Shop All the Season 2 Winning Looks on Amazon Right Now

If you have ever watched a design show and thought to yourself, "I would totally wear that," well, now you can! Amazon Prime's Making the Cut is a design competition show that lets you actually shop the winning looks of each challenge in real-time. The riveting second season introduced us to ten talented designers: Lendrell Martin, Dushyant Asthana, Olivia OBlanc, Ally Ferguson, Joshua Scacheri, Raf Swiader, Lucie Broachard, Gray Graham, Andrea Salazar, and Andrea Pitter. Hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn with judges Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott put the contestants to the test on their design acumen and versatility, and even their entrepreneurial skills, brand development, and marketing skills. From designing resort wear, bridal, and avant-garde to social media marketing, working with influencers, and even creating a video campaign, the designers do it all during the weekly challenges.
43 Comfy Pieces Fashion Girls Rewear Multiple Times A Week

For those of us who live and breathe fashion, there’s nothing more exciting than stepping out in a fresh new outfit. That said, the vast majority of fashion girls can’t always wear something new. Rather, the most stylish women tend to own a collection of versatile, tried-and-true staples that can be counted on to look great without requiring much thought or effort. And while clothes you wear often are always worth investing in, your go-to pieces don’t have to come from luxury designers. As a matter of fact, many of the chic, comfy pieces fashion girls rewear multiple times a week can be found on Amazon Fashion — and discovering them for yourself is as easy as scrolling through this roundup.
19 best Amazon jewelry picks for every budget in 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. The right accessories can take any...

