The Zoe Report Recaps: Amazon’s Making The Cut, Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 — Find Out Who Was Crowned The Winner

Amazon Prime Video’s Making The Cut became an overnight hit for those of us who let our clothes speak for us and find solace between the patchwork of ideas of fashion designers. Hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, along with a panel of judges from the style world, bring designers from all over the globe to compete in a series of assignments to determine who will be the leader of the next global fashion brand. What follows is creativity, innovation and meticulously crafted inspiration for those of us who see designers as the artists they are. This is not a superficial style competition looking to find who can create the best moments for television; instead it is a true look at what it takes to step from behind the eye of a needle and move fashion forward.