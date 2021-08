When Michael Chiesa won The Ultimate Fighter nine years ago, he knew he was destined for big things in the UFC. In his first press conference as a member of the UFC roster, he let the world know he meant business, stating that he wanted “to fight the best guys in the world” and that he was “destined to be a world champion.” Since then, Chiesa has gone on to compete with the elite fighters in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions and establish himself as a true title contender.