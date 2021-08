According to a report from Josina Anderson, the Detroit Lions are scheduled to host free agent cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for a visit on Monday. Robey-Coleman is an eight-year veteran in the NFL and typically plays in the nickel, though he has some versatility Both the Lions’ front office and coaching staff know him well, as Robey-Coleman played for the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 to 2019. That means he was coached by current Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and signed with the Rams while Lions general manager Brad Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew were both in Los Angeles’ front office.