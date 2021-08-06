Cancel
Neal Brown addresses realignment and what he tells his team

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month ago, it looked like West Virginia was prepared for a fairly regular year of college football. The team had a full roster. No staff turmoil. No change in schedule. Then, Big 12 media days came and went..... and the bombshell of Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC leaked out. Over the ensuing couple of weeks, that move became official. Until today, though, Head Coach Neal Brown did not have an opportunity to address it. On Friday, he spoke with the media about the topic.

