Nueces County, TX

Slow turnout for COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 10K doses available

By Tim Griffin
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says attendance has been low at the mass vaccination clinic, as of 1:45 p.m., and they have plenty of vaccination doses.

"I think we've had 20 people come through so far," she said. "Not a good turnout."

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is holding a mass COVID-19 drive-thru clinic until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the old Christus Spohn Memorial site.

Those 12 and older can get a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

And those 18 and older can get first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also are available.

You can pre-register for the clinics online or just show up for the shots.

Drive-thru vaccinations are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Nueces County as of Thursday has administered 318,286 total doses of the vaccine, of those, 179,391 have at least received one dose and 150,168 are fully vaccinated, according to this map, sourced by the CDC and Public Health Districts.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

