METAIRIE, La. -- Apparently, Jameis Winston has taken his No. 1 lesson from Drew Brees to heart. Winston said earlier this offseason that the main thing he learned as Brees' backup with the New Orleans Saints last year was the value of "making the right decision" instead of trying to force things that aren't there. And sure enough, Winston has made a notable impression during the first three days of training camp with an efficient mix of quick, decisive throws and smart checkdowns, along with the occasional deep ball.