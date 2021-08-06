Cancel
Node customization for stunning networks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we saw earlier, network visualization in R is a breeze with the visNetwork package. The graphs are gorgeous, interactive, and fun to play with. In this article, we’ll look at how we can customize the nodes of our network to convey additional information. First, we’ll learn how to color a network by a variable. Then, we’ll leverage the power of to find and highlight nodes with high centrality scores. Finally, we’ll use igraph once more to identify and color communities. To code along, click here for the R notebook.

