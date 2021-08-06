Deploy FastAPI on Azure with Github Actions

“Throughout our Advancing Reliability blog series we’ve explained various techniques used by the Azure platform to prevent technical issues from impacting customers’ virtual machines (VMs) or other resources—like host resiliency with Project Tardigrade, cautious safe deployment practices taking advantage of ML-based AIOps insights, as well as predicting and mitigating hardware failures with Project Narya. Despite these efforts, when operating at the scale of Azure we know that there will inevitably be some failures that impact customer resources—so when they do, we strive for transparency in how we communicate to impacted customers. So for today’s post in the series, I have asked Principal Software Engineering Manager Nick Swanson to highlight recent improvements in the space—specifically, how we surface more detailed root cause statements via Azure resource health.”— Mark Russinovich, CTO, Azure.