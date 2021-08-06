Police Reports: Multiple Fraud and Vandalism Cases

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – July 28. A 71-year-old Marshfield man reported sending $150 to a female he met online who he only knows as “Rose” and has been chatting with her over the past few months. The man stated the female has recently asked him to send more money and he believes he is being seamed. The man was instructed to end all contact with the female subject and to not send any more money. The man also informed this officer that he sent a picture of his personal information to include his bank account information to the female using his cell phone. The man was instructed to contact his bank immediately and inform them of this so they can take appropriate action on their end. The man stated that he has no money in that account so he has suffered no further financial loss. No further action taken.