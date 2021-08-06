Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The Difference Between Classification and Regression in Machine Learning

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferentiating between regression and classification algorithms can be challenging at the beginning of your machine learning career. When you’ve been around the field for coming up to 4 years, it’s very easy to forget the challenges of learning machine learning. There’s so much jargon thrown about which makes it difficult to find your bearings when you’re just starting out.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linear Regression#Logistic Regression#Cat#L1#Xgboost#Neural Networks#Artificial Intelligence#Freelancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
EngineeringDOT med

Paving the way for machine learning with medical data

The Center for Advanced Systems Understanding (CASUS) at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) has joined PIONEER, a 12.8m euro project funded by the public-private partnership Innovative Medicines Initiative 2 (IMI2). The HZDR is PIONEER's 36th member. The European consortium aims to transform the field of prostate cancer care by unlocking the potential of big data and big data analytics. Spread all across Europe, databases from clinical studies, public registries and electronic health records contain clinical data from thousands of prostate cancer patients. PIONEER collects, anonymizes and assembles these diverse data sets. CASUS takes over the task of providing a new centralized data and analytics platform for PIONEER. The cloud-based platform will provide data access and machine learning analytics capabilities for both academia and industry researchers. PIONEER operates both a central and federated model of data sharing. For the federated model, CASUS will take on the challenge of establishing a federated analytics network. The use of both data sharing models has allowed PIONEER to maximize both data protection and data utilization.
Computersmskcc.org

New eBook: Machine Learning for Healthcare Applications

A new electronic book is available, entitled Machine Learning for Healthcare Applications. This eBook, published in 2021, is a comprehensive description of issues for healthcare data management and an overview of existing systems. Content includes information on disease diagnosis, telemedicine, medical imaging, smart health monitoring, social media healthcare, and machine learning for COVID-19.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Automating Machine Learning Modelling

Using MLBox For Creating Highly Optimized Machine Learning Models. Creating a Machine Learning model is not a difficult task because Python provides ample libraries which can help in creating models related to problems like Regression, Classification, etc. Python packages like Sklearn Statsmodel can be used for creating these models but the difficult part is optimizing and generalizing these models so that they work on unseen data also.
HealthMedCity News

Harnessing machine learning to enhance Emotional Intelligence in healthcare

The next frontier after AI (Artificial Intelligence) as we know, is to teach machines to touch, feel and respond to human emotions—or what is broadly described as Emotional Intelligence. Few will argue the need for AI to simplify the healthcare experience. But does the humanization of healthcare not become the...
Small Businessaccountingtoday.com

Machine learning in accounting and what it means for business

If you’ve ever messaged an online chatbot or asked Alexa a question, you’ve used machine learning. But do you know how machine learning in accounting can make a startup or small business’s processes more accurate and efficient?. Machine learning is the application of computer algorithms to identify data patterns and...
Softwarearxiv.org

Tiny Machine Learning for Concept Drift

Tiny Machine Learning (TML) is a new research area whose goal is to design machine and deep learning techniques able to operate in Embedded Systems and IoT units, hence satisfying the severe technological constraints on memory, computation, and energy characterizing these pervasive devices. Interestingly, the related literature mainly focused on reducing the computational and memory demand of the inference phase of machine and deep learning models. At the same time, the training is typically assumed to be carried out in Cloud or edge computing systems (due to the larger memory and computational requirements). This assumption results in TML solutions that might become obsolete when the process generating the data is affected by concept drift (e.g., due to periodicity or seasonality effect, faults or malfunctioning affecting sensors or actuators, or changes in the users' behavior), a common situation in real-world application scenarios. For the first time in the literature, this paper introduces a Tiny Machine Learning for Concept Drift (TML-CD) solution based on deep learning feature extractors and a k-nearest neighbors classifier integrating a hybrid adaptation module able to deal with concept drift affecting the data-generating process. This adaptation module continuously updates (in a passive way) the knowledge base of TML-CD and, at the same time, employs a Change Detection Test to inspect for changes (in an active way) to quickly adapt to concept drift by removing the obsolete knowledge. Experimental results on both image and audio benchmarks show the effectiveness of the proposed solution, whilst the porting of TML-CD on three off-the-shelf micro-controller units shows the feasibility of what is proposed in real-world pervasive systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Use of Machine Learning for gamma/hadron separation with HAWC

T. Capistrán, K. L. Fan, J. T. Linnemann, I. Torres, P. M. Saz Parkinson, P. L. H. Yu (for the HAWC collaboration) Background showers triggered by hadrons represent over 99.9% of all particles arriving at ground-based gamma-ray observatories. An important stage in the data analysis of these observatories, therefore, is the removal of hadron-triggered showers. Currently, the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov (HAWC) gamma-ray observatory employs an algorithm based on a single cut in two variables, unlike other ground-based gamma-ray observatories (e.g. H.E.S.S., VERITAS), which employ a large number of variables to separate the primary particles. In this work, we explore machine learning techniques (Boosted Decision Trees and Neural Networks) to identify the primary particles detected by HAWC. Our new gamma/hadron separation techniques were tested on data from the Crab nebula, the standard reference in Very High Energy astronomy, showing an improvement compared to the standard HAWC background rejection method.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Virtualization for Machine Learning

Knowing how to host Machine Learning (ML) applications, e.g., training/testing pipelines, batch/streaming prediction jobs, business-focused analytics applications, etc., is an essential skill dimension for a machine learning engineer. Operationalizing ML models have many different deployment possibilities. Reproducible ML environments were a challenging problem to solve just a few years ago. Virtualization on a declarative public cloud platform is exceptionally relevant in that case. Furthermore, fast resource scaling, transitioning deployment environments between cloud providers, or even moving applications from on-premise to the cloud is easier to accomplish with virtualization. This article explores virtualization techniques that are used to host ML applications. Note that we do not dive deep into the discussion, such as implementation details, which would be discussed in a follow-up article.
Sciencearxiv.org

Machine Learning of Interstellar Chemical Inventories

Kin Long Kelvin Lee, Jacqueline Patterson, Andrew M. Burkhardt, Vivek Vankayalapati, Michael C. McCarthy, Brett A. McGuire. The characterization of interstellar chemical inventories provides valuable insight into the chemical and physical processes in astrophysical sources. The discovery of new interstellar molecules becomes increasingly difficult as the number of viable species grows combinatorially, even when considering only the most thermodynamically stable. In this work, we present a novel approach for understanding and modeling interstellar chemical inventories by combining methodologies from cheminformatics and machine learning. Using multidimensional vector representations of molecules obtained through unsupervised machine learning, we show that identification of candidates for astrochemical study can be achieved through quantitative measures of chemical similarity in this vector space, highlighting molecules that are most similar to those already known in the interstellar medium. Furthermore, we show that simple, supervised learning regressors are capable of reproducing the abundances of entire chemical inventories, and predict the abundance of not yet seen molecules. As a proof-of-concept, we have developed and applied this discovery pipeline to the chemical inventory of a well-known dark molecular cloud, the Taurus Molecular Cloud 1 (TMC-1); one of the most chemically rich regions of space known to date. In this paper, we discuss the implications and new insights machine learning explorations of chemical space can provide in astrochemistry.
Softwareaithority.com

Replacing Manual Data Entry With OCR and Machine Learning

Today’s businesses run on data. They gather data about their customers, analyze their purchase behaviors and use the insights for decision making. Having quick and reliable access to data is therefore a significant competitive advantage. But what if your company’s data is still hidden inside a PDF file or, even...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Machine Learning Testing for Data Scientists

In one software development project after another, it has been proven that testing saves time. Does this hold true for machine learning projects? Should data scientists write tests? Will it make their work better and/or faster? We believe the answer is YES!. In this post we describe a full development...
CancerEurekAlert

Machine learning fuels personalised cancer medicine

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) Each tumour—each patient—accumulates many mutations, but not all of them are relevant for the development of cancer. Researchers led by ICREA researcher Dr. Núria López-Bigas at IRB Barcelona have developed a tool, based on machine learning methods, that evaluates the potential contribution of all possible mutations in a gene in a given type of tumour to the development and progression of cancer.
Healtharxiv.org

A Visual Domain Transfer Learning Approach for Heartbeat Sound Classification

Heart disease is the most common reason for human mortality that causes almost one-third of deaths throughout the world. Detecting the disease early increases the chances of survival of the patient and there are several ways a sign of heart disease can be detected early. This research proposes to convert cleansed and normalized heart sound into visual mel scale spectrograms and then using visual domain transfer learning approaches to automatically extract features and categorize between heart sounds. Some of the previous studies found that the spectrogram of various types of heart sounds is visually distinguishable to human eyes, which motivated this study to experiment on visual domain classification approaches for automated heart sound classification. It will use convolution neural network-based architectures i.e. ResNet, MobileNetV2, etc as the automated feature extractors from spectrograms. These well-accepted models in the image domain showed to learn generalized feature representations of cardiac sounds collected from different environments with varying amplitude and noise levels. Model evaluation criteria used were categorical accuracy, precision, recall, and AUROC as the chosen dataset is unbalanced. The proposed approach has been implemented on datasets A and B of the PASCAL heart sound collection and resulted in ~ 90% categorical accuracy and AUROC of ~0.97 for both sets.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Continuous Testing for Machine Learning Systems

Validate the correctness and performance of machine learning systems through the ML product lifecycle. Testing in the software industry is a well-researched and established area. The good practices which have been learned from the countless number of the failed projects help us to release frequently and have fewer opportunities to see defects in production. Industry common practices like CI, test coverage, and TDD are well adopted and tailored for every single project.
Economygitconnected.com

Turn Business Needs into Machine Learning Problems

Data science and machine learning are two very popular words when talking about the Big Data revolution, behavior prediction, or simply the digital transformation of companies. They are new fields of work, which have augments traditional analytical capabilities to help companies make better decisions. It relies on useful data and...
Softwarearxiv.org

Large-scale quantum machine learning

Quantum computers promise to enhance machine learning for practical applications. Quantum machine learning for real-world data has to handle extensive amounts of high-dimensional data. However, conventional methods for measuring quantum kernels are impractical for large datasets as they scale with the square of the dataset size. Here, we measure quantum kernels using randomized measurements to gain a quadratic speedup in computation time and quickly process large datasets. Further, we efficiently encode high-dimensional data into quantum computers with the number of features scaling linearly with the circuit depth. The encoding is characterized by the quantum Fisher information metric and is related to the radial basis function kernel. We demonstrate the advantages and speedups of our methods by classifying images with the IBM quantum computer. Our approach is exceptionally robust to noise via a complementary error mitigation scheme. Using currently available quantum computers, the MNIST database can be processed within 220 hours instead of 10 years which opens up industrial applications of quantum machine learning.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

How will machine learning change science?

Machine learning has burst onto the scene in the past two decades and will be a defining technology of the future. It is transforming large sectors of society, including healthcare, education, transport, and food and industrial production, as well as having an enormous impact on science and research. A subset...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Automatic classification of eclipsing binary stars using deep learning methods

In the last couple of decades, tremendous progress has been achieved in developing robotic telescopes and, as a result, sky surveys (both terrestrial and space) have become the source of a substantial amount of new observational data. These data contain a lot of information about binary stars, hidden in their light curves. With the huge amount of astronomical data gathered, it is not reasonable to expect all the data to be manually processed and analyzed. Therefore, in this paper, we focus on the automatic classification of eclipsing binary stars using deep learning methods. Our classifier provides a tool for the categorization of light curves of binary stars into two classes: detached and over-contact. We used the ELISa software to obtain synthetic data, which we then used for the training of the classifier. For evaluation purposes, we collected 100 light curves of observed binary stars, in order to evaluate a number of classifiers. We evaluated semi-detached eclipsing binary stars as detached. The best-performing classifier combines bidirectional Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) and a one-dimensional convolutional neural network, which achieved 98% accuracy on the evaluation set. Omitting semi-detached eclipsing binary stars, we could obtain 100% accuracy in classification.

Comments / 0

Community Policy