One must marvel at the liberals’ hand-wringing humanity while we callous folk sit in a stupor, watching the nation implode. If conservatives only possessed an iota of such compassion, the nation would be a land of equity. A Paradise of Par. Where every drive would be downhill and gasoline was unfashionable. Progress for all in a green sea dotted with sparkling white windmills churning out the kilowatts. Where BLM is merely an extended BM. Ah, the utter unfairness of it all!