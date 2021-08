Annapurna Interactive announces that they will be publishing Storyteller, a game by Daniel Benmergui that started development almost a decade ago. Storyteller gives us massive Scribblenauts vibes. It asks you to solve puzzles by putting together settings, characters, titles, and other elements into one cohesive storyboard. Just like Scribblenauts, you can get creative with how you want to tell your story, and each one will unfold with animations based on how you placed them on your storyboard.