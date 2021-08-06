Cancel
UFC

Gegard Mousasi Says Chris Weidman ‘Should Retire’: ‘You’re Half Robocop’

By Derek Hall
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having beaten him in 2017, Gegard Mousasi is a bit familiar with Chris Weidman. After seeing the former UFC champ break his leg, Gegard thinks it is time for him to retire. Mousasi left the UFC on a 5-fight winning streak, before going to Bellator where he is currently 5-1. One of those final UFC wins was against Weidman, where Gegard famously landed a controversial knee to finish the fight and earn the TKO win.

