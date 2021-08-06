Cancel
Politics

Longswamp celebrates Christmas in July, dedicates new tree in memory of Steve Wyka

By Lisa Mitchell lmitchell@21st-centurymedia.com
berksmontnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongswamp Township celebrated its first Christmas in July, dedicating a new Christmas tree in memory of the late Steve Wyka for his service to the township. The Parks and Recreation committee, volunteers and Longswamp Township Supervisors Mike Sacks and Don Hickman dedicated the new Christmas tree in memory of Steve Wyka for his “dedicated service and unwavering commitment to Longswamp Township.”

