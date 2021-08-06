Longswamp celebrates Christmas in July, dedicates new tree in memory of Steve Wyka

Two women who admired a local man decided to plant a tree in his memory at Roberts Park. “Robert Pigman, I always called him, ‘pop.’ He was like a dad to me,” Janice Sergent Wilson said. “I knew him growing up along with his family. I was friends with his daughter Becky Lingg, we were all just really close and great friends. Since her father passed away last year, we felt the need to do something in memory of him.”