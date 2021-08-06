Cinedigm Rebooting Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network For Streaming!

The reboot-and-revival boom has gone meta: Hulu has ordered a pilot for a series called Reboot about the behind-the-scenes drama on a Hulu sitcom reboot, Deadline has reported. Really! The show comes from Modern Family showrunner Steven Levitan, in his first project since the popular sitcom ended in 2020. Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key and Jackass’s Johnny Knoxville will star as cast members of an aughts-era sitcom who clash on the set of their show’s streaming reboot — which, if it has the same cast, wouldn’t it be more of a revival, anyway? We digress. Levitan co-wrote the pilot alongside Party Down co-creator John Enbom, and the pair will executive-produce with Enbom’s Veronica Mars and iZombie collaborator Danielle Stokdyk. And Enbom himself surely had plenty of reboot know-how to draw on, given his current involvement in a Party Down revival being developed at Starz.