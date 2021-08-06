Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Cinedigm Rebooting Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network For Streaming!

By Brad Miska
bloody-disgusting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, Rodriguez has taken the once linear cable TV channel and reformatted the Latino-focused brand for the streaming era in partnership with Cinedigm, the latter of which just saw the zombie horror Brain Freeze have its World Premiere at Fantasia. “In partnership with Cinedigm, El Rey Network will relaunch as...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Siegel
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Annabeth Gish
Person
Zach Gilford
Person
Hamish Linklater
Person
Rahul Kohli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Streaming Devices#Latino#Fantasia#Ott#Bloody Disgusting#Southbound#Taco Bell#Igby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Regé-Jean Page to headline Paramount’s reboot of The Saint

Having been heavily linked to a certain Martini drinking spy since his Bridgerton breakout, Regé-Jean Page has instead opted to become The Saint‘s Simon Templar in Paramount’s reworking of the classic ’60s television show. Page has been busy filling his schedule since the announcement that he wouldn’t be returning for...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Warner Bros. movies heading to HBO Max after 45-day theatrical window in 2022

While the movie theater experience remains on shaky ground, due to the rise of COVID-19 variants, one theater chain expects 2022 to be different. AMC Theaters announced today, per Variety, it struck a deal with Warner Bros, with the studio agreeing to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for all of its major releases. After that, the movies will end up on HBO Max.
MoviesComicBook

Warner Bros. and AMC Theatres Agree To Exclusive but Shorter Theatrical Window For 2022 Films

In December of 2020 WarnerMedia made a surprising reveal, that its entire 2021 theatrical slate would debut in theaters and stream on HBO Max (at no additional cost) day and date. For many this was thought of as the beginning of the end for theatrical exhibition, including the suits at AMC Theatres, but speaking during their quarterly earnings call this afternoon have confirmed a deal has been reached. AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed that an agreement for a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for all of Warner Bros. 2022 feature films has come together, meaning that films like The Batman will only appear in theaters upon release.
TV & Videossouthernillinoisnow.com

Watch now: Teaser for Disney+’s reboot ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’

Disney+ has unveiled the first teaser for Doogie Kamealoha M.D., the reboot of the Neal Patrick Harris medical dramedy Doogie Howser, M.D. For this version, the setting shifts to O’ahu, Hawaii, and Andi Mack veteran Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the title role: a 16-year-old child prodigy who’s busy “juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.”
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Just Rebooted Canceled Cartoon Network Show

Johnny Test, the hit animated series, just received new life thanks to Netflix. The show aired for six seasons between 2005 and 2014, with The WB/The CW airing Seasons 1-3 and Cartoon Network airing Season 4-6. On July 16, Netflix revamped the show for a whole new season of episodes. As fans can see from the trailer below, it'll still be the Johnny Test fans know and love.
TV SeriesGamespot

Peacock's Fresh Prince Reboot Changes Showrunner

The previously announced dramatic re-interpretation of the popular '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting new co-showrunners in T.J. Brady (The 100) and Rasheed Newson (Narcos). This news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, which is also reporting that Chris Collins (The Wire) is stepping down from his post as showrunner and executive producer on the series.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Everybody Loves Raymond reboot wasn't picked up by any network

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal says there have been "no takers" for a reunion special on the US networks. Airing to great acclaim between 1996 and 2005, the CBS sitcom featured the talents of Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle. In the...
TV & Videosminnesota93.com

Netflix Releases Trailer for Reboot of 1999’s “He’s All That”

Netflix on Wednesday released the first trailer for its long-awaited He’s All That reboot, starring TikTok star Addison Rae. The re-imaging of the 1999 teen comedy She’s All That finds Rae — assuming Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s role from the original — playing a popular social media influencer who, on a dare, makes over a nerdy classmate, played by Cobra Kai‘s Tanner Buchanan, after Rae’s character is dumped by her boyfriend. In addition to Rae making her big screen debut, the film will also mark Khloe Kardashian‘s feature film debut in an undisclosed role, according to Entertainment Tonight. He’s All That premieres August 27 on Netflix.
Las Vegas, NVbloody-disgusting.com

‘Halloween’ Star Danielle Harris Directed and Stars in the Trailer for ‘Escape Blair Witch’ Las Vegas Attraction [Video]

Lionsgate is dropping fans of The Blair Witch Project into the woods with a brand new experience, exclusive to Las Vegas. Bloody Disgusting learned earlier this summer that Lionsgate has teamed once again with Egan Escape Productions to unveil an immersive escape experience in the heart of Las Vegas, this time based on Lionsgate’s iconic Blair Witch feature film franchise.
TV & Videos411mania.com

El Rey Network Coming Back as Streaming Service

The original home of Lucha Underground, the El Rey Network, is making a comeback as a streaming service. Deadline reports that Robert Rodriguez company, which went dark at the end of 2020, has struck a deal with Cinedigm to operate as a streaming company. There is no date for when...
TV SeriesVulture

Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville to Star in Hulu’s Reboot, About a Hulu Reboot

The reboot-and-revival boom has gone meta: Hulu has ordered a pilot for a series called Reboot about the behind-the-scenes drama on a Hulu sitcom reboot, Deadline has reported. Really! The show comes from Modern Family showrunner Steven Levitan, in his first project since the popular sitcom ended in 2020. Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key and Jackass’s Johnny Knoxville will star as cast members of an aughts-era sitcom who clash on the set of their show’s streaming reboot — which, if it has the same cast, wouldn’t it be more of a revival, anyway? We digress. Levitan co-wrote the pilot alongside Party Down co-creator John Enbom, and the pair will executive-produce with Enbom’s Veronica Mars and iZombie collaborator Danielle Stokdyk. And Enbom himself surely had plenty of reboot know-how to draw on, given his current involvement in a Party Down revival being developed at Starz.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

El Rey Network

Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network will be rebooted as a Latino-focused streaming service. El Rey Network, which launched in 2013, reached more than 40 million households at its peak when it was a... Posted Wednesday 8/16/17 at 10:01PM EDT. Ranking the best recent TV shows based on movies. From Bates...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Key, Knoxville Join Hulu’s “Reboot” Pilot

Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”) and Johnny Knoxville (“Jackass”) are attached to star in “Reboot,” a new comedy pilot Hulu has ordered from “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan and “Party Down” co-creator John Enbom. The series tells the story of a decision to reboot a highly successful early 2000s family...

Comments / 0

Community Policy