This TikTok Trend Is Going Strong and Will Add a Colorful, Homespun Touch to Your Living Room and Beyond

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Some say boredom sparks creativity, and they’re not wrong. Spending the majority of the past year-and-a-half at home caused some to take to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, looking for inspiration that they weren’t getting through travel or being out in the world. Interestingly enough, that use of technology sent people back in time: baking bread, knitting scarves, puzzle assembling, and partaking in other low-fi activities. When it comes to home design, however, one old-school trend emerged on TikTok that’s still going strong: rug making.