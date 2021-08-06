Felix sets new standard...3 gold medal games for US women

This was the fifth and final Olympics for Allyson Felix, and she went out on top and pushed aside a legend in the process. Felix and the U.S. women's 4x400m relay team easily won gold Saturday. It was the 11th career Olympic medal for Felix, who now passes Carl Lewis for the most by an American in track and field. It will also be her last. Felix, 35, said after the event that while she may compete again, it won't be at the 2024 Olympics.