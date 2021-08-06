Felix sets new standard...3 gold medal games for US women
TOKYO (AP) — The new medal standard in Olympic women's track has been set. American Allyson Felix stands alone at the top and still has a chance to go even higher. Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal today at the Tokyo Games with a bronze in the 400 meters. She now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history, passing Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey. She's also tied with Carl Lewis for the most by an American athlete. She has a chance to break that in the 4X400 relay Saturday night, Tokyo time.
