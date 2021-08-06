Oilers sign defenseman Darnell Nurse to 8-year extension

Cancel
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of $9.25 million and will begin in the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old alternate captain appeared in all 56 games for the Oilers during the past pandemic-shortened season. He had 16 goals and 20 assists, ranking second among NHL defensemen in goals. He was second among Oilers defensemen in points, assists, hits and blocked shots.

