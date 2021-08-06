Oilers sign defenseman Darnell Nurse to 8-year extension

These may be the dog days of summer, but that hasn't stopped the NHL from staying busy as bees, because the offseason is everyone's favorite time to rejig everything. The free-agent floodgates opened July 28 with a number of big names ripe for the taking. It took a Brinks truck backing up for some teams to entice guys, like blueliner Dougie Hamilton, who hauled in $63 million from the Devils over the next seven years. Other teams were a bit more conservative and focused on re-signing some of their own unrestricted free agents. The biggest name who decided not to change addresses was Alex Ovechkin, who agreed to stick around the U.S. capital for another five years.