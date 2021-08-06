Cancel
UN envoy asks Council demand Taliban halt attacks on cities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan is urging the Security Council to demand that the Taliban immediately stop attacking cities in their latest offensive as American and NATO troops pull out of the country. Deborah Lyons also called on the international community to urge both sides to stop fighting and negotiate to prevent a “catastrophe” in war-torn Afghanistan. She told an emergency council meeting on Friday that the Taliban attacks are reminiscent of attacks on large urban centers in Syria's war and the Bosnian war in the 1990s that devastated Sarajevo.

Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

America wakes up to the Afghanistan truth

It’s impossible to sugarcoat the situation. Afghan security forces trained, armed, and financed by the United States to the tune of $90 billion, are essentially disintegrating before our very eyes. The Taliban have captured so many provincial capitals over the past week (seven as of the last count) that it’s becoming hard to keep track of developments.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war if no successful talks

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday of "a full-scale civil war" if the powerful military, supporters of the ousted democracy, ethnic groups and other key parties don't hold a successful dialogue on all issues ranging from the current COVID-19 outbreak to the root causes of the country's crisis.
Worlddallassun.com

Afghan envoy urges UN to declare Taliban a 'destructive

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 10 (ANI): Afghanistan's newly-appointed Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gholam Mohammad Ishaaqzai urged the United Nations to declare the Taliban a destructive group and to take urgent actions against it. The government of Afghanistan wants the international community to look at and pressure the main centres...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

NATO urges Taliban to cease attacks in Afghanistan

Brussels — NATO has termed the security situation in Afghanistan "difficult and challenging" and called on the militant Islamic Taliban to cease their attacks. "We share the deep concern expressed by the UN Security Council about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban’s military offensive, including attacks on civilians, and reports of other serious human rights abuses," a NATO official told dpa in Brussels.
WorldBirmingham Star

UN chief repeats call for calm on Lebanon-Israel border

New York [US], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres repeated his call on Sunday for calm on the Lebanon-Israel border. "The secretary-general expresses his deep concern about the recent escalation between Lebanon and Israel across the Blue Line, including rocket fire into Israel and returns airstrikes and artillery fire into Lebanon," said Guterres' press office in a note to correspondents.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban warn of more targeted attacks as Afghan forces defend besieged cities

The Taliban warned Wednesday of more attacks targeting Afghan government leaders, a day after the defence minister escaped an assassination attempt and as the insurgents fought to take control of a string of besieged cities across the country. A bomb-and-gun attack on Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi Tuesday night brought the war to the capital for the first time in months. But fighting has raged in the countryside since May, when foreign forces began the last stage of a withdrawal due to end later this month. The Afghan and US militaries have stepped up air strikes against the insurgents, and the Taliban said Wednesday the Kabul raid was their response.
Worlddallassun.com

Afghanistan at dangerous turning point: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan is at a dangerous turning point as the war has entered a new phase, said Deborah Lyons, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, on Friday. "Afghanistan is now at a dangerous turning point. Ahead lies either a genuine peace negotiation or a...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned “in the strongest terms” deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism. In a resolution passed on Tuesday, the council also called the July 30 attack on UN compound in Herat “deplorable”. An Afghan security forces guard was killed and...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Beware Taliban promises, Afghanistan envoy to China warns

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban cannot be trusted to keep their promise to China not to harbour Islamist militants seeking separatism in its Xinjiang region, Afghanistan's ambassador to China told Reuters, a week after China hosted Taliban officials. The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and a surge...
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Taliban attacks western Afghan city of Herat

For the first time since the 1990s, Taliban militants in recent days attacked the western city of Herat, one of Afghanistan's largest cities. Fighting in the vicinity of Herat's airport has grounded flights for several days. The Afghan government has sent in military reinforcements to defend the city. The World's Shirin Jaafari has just come back from Herat, and she explains to host Marco Werman what's happening there.
WorldUN News Centre

Afghanistan: UN mission demands end to fighting as Taliban advance

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, as the Taliban continues a ground assault in the south of the country. UNAMA said civilians are bearing the brunt of the violence as fighting enters cities, according to a post...
WorldJanes

Afghan government sends reinforcements as Taliban attack major cities

The government of Afghanistan has sent in additional troops to defend the capitals of the provinces of Helmand and Herat amid Taliban attacks on at least three major Afghan cities and a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Central Asian country. The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced on 1...
Public Safetyhngn.com

Taliban Conquers Major Afghan Cities Amid Violent Attacks and Advances

The Taliban group is continuing its advances in Afghanistan, moving forward and taking over some of the region's largest cities, attacking busy transit hubs and placing themselves deeper into the front lines for the first time in nearly two decades after they were overthrown. On Saturday, Taliban fighters allegedly launched...
WorldNew York Post

Taliban attack UN compound, raising fears of Afghan security crisis

The Taliban attacked a UN compound in Afghanistan Friday, killing an Afghan security guard while raising further concerns about withering security in the country now that US forces have almost completely withdrawn. “The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to account,” said Deborah Lyons, the United Nations...
PoliticsArkansas Online

China's top envoy, Taliban meet

BEIJING -- China's foreign minister met Wednesday with a delegation of high-level Taliban officials as ties between them warm ahead of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. A photo posted on the ministry's website showed Wang Yi posing with senior Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his delegation in the city of Tianjin, then sitting down to talks. The highly conspicuous show of friendliness had the appearance of a diplomatic mission at a time when the Taliban are craving legitimacy.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden must heed Russia's latest threat to US forces in Syria

Russia desperately wants U.S. military forces out of northeastern Syria. On Tuesday, responding to a tweet from a U.S. military spokesman, the Russian Embassy in Washington complained that the United States has "no legal mandate" to be in Syria. The embassy added that the U.S. spokesman's referencing of U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 is "just ridiculous."

