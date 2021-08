It was not that long ago when Kawhi Leonard put the basketball world on the edge by making everybody wait on his decision on where he would take his talents next after leading the Toronto Raptors to the promised land in 2019. Leonard, of course, would eventually take his talents to Hollywood to play for the Los Angeles Clippers with Paul George. But Leonard could have formed a different duo, though, with Russell Westbrook. Instead, Leonard elected to spurn Westbrook and use the latter’s interest to help the Clippers land George.